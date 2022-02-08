Watch
Parents enjoy 'Baby and Me' yoga class at Honey Hippo Play Café

Parents enjoy 'Baby and Me' yoga class at Honey Hippo Play Café
Posted at 7:34 PM, Feb 07, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Honey Hippo Play Café is now offering its newest attraction - in collaboration with Moonlight Yoga, the first session of "Baby and Me" yoga was held on Monday.

Breanna Dunlap of Moonlight Yoga explained the benefits of postpartum yoga: “When I was in Butte they never had any postpartum yoga but I did do prenatal yoga classes and that was a lifesaver for me. It created a community for me and it was something I really felt Great Falls could use.”

According to the NHS website postpartum depression affects one in every 10 women.

Side effects of postpartum depression can cause intimacy problems between the mother and child as well as insomnia, anxiety, and overstimulation.

“Pregnancy and childbirth can be a really traumatic time for your body,” said Dunlap. “Any type of movement that is low intensity and helps with mobility is great for it.”

Click here to visit the Moonlight Yoga website. Click here to visit the Honey Hippo Play Cafe website.

