Paris Gibson Square chosen for Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program

The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls will be one of 56 institutions in the United States to participate in the 2022 Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program.

The Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program provides small and mid-sized museums with partial funding toward a general conservation assessment. The assessment is a study of all of the institution's collections, buildings, and building systems, along with its policies and procedures relating to collections care. Participants who complete the program receive an assessment report with prioritized recommendations to improve collections care. CAP is often a first step for small institutions that wish to improve the condition of their collections.

Paris Gibson Square Musuem of Art said they need a review of the museum's policies, facilities, and procedures to become informed about updated museum practices.

Paris Gibson Square director Sarah Justice stated, "There are challenges, I think with any non-profit, and an arts non-profit, to raise the funds needed to maintain this historic building, which is also part of the collection, it's an object itself that the museum has to maintain."

Nicole Evans is the curator of exhibitions and collections of the museum. She is the one who submitted the application for the assessment.

She said, "Since I arrived in 2019, I realized the need for really taking action, looking at the collection, policies and procedures, and finding a way to locate the issues."

Evans added the plans for continued care of their collection consists of hiring a full-time registrar (collections care and data management specialist).

As a part of the assessment process, the museum will be reviewed by experts, or inspectors that work with museums from across the U.S., who will identify the strengths and weaknesses of the museum.

"It's kind of a big picture thing, Evans said, "It encompasses education factors, and learning more about how we can continue improving collections, keeping in mind the greater picture of the museum as well."

The American Institute for Conservation and the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation work together to promote the preservation and protection of cultural heritage in museums. CAP is administered by FAIC under a cooperative agreement with Institute of Museum and Library Services

Justice says this will be a major first step in preserving the museum and its purpose for the community.

"These reports that these assessors are coming in to produce for the square is exactly what we need to seek larger grants," she said. "To tell what the story is, and what our true needs are, so it's absolutely an essential part of the process for us to move forward and it's not an easy grant or program application to write for, and it was well spoken and really told what our needs are."

