New exhibit at Paris Gibson Square features fiber and mixed-media artists

GREAT FALLS — “Beyond Intention," a new exhibit at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls, opened on Friday, October 1st.

The exhibit features three contemporary artist that use fiber in their art. The exhibition wants visitors to think about the intent of the art, while making one think about the history of these types of works.

The fiber artwork is taking a dive into the meaning of the material's purpose as well as the process and the space it’s in.

Artist Maggie Rozycki explained, “All the work in this show takes traditional forms and twists them a little bit, changes them and adds to them, so it takes something you're familiar with and makes you see something in a very different way.”

The exhibit features works in crochet needlepoint, quilting, knot-tying, and pattern-making.

"Beyond Intention" at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art MTN

“There’s that certain sense of spectacle with the work, but it also has that connection because this is yarn,” said Ashley Blalock, who has been working on her growing piece of art over a 10-year period.

Jennifer Reifsneider has been collecting knots over the last couple of years; she said, “Some of those seem to have some character and history to them. She doesn’t collect every knot she sees - just the ones that seem to have character.

The exhibition will be open until February 11, 2022, and admission is free.