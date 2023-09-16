Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art unveils local artist exhibit

GREAT FALLS — Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art celebrates the work of Robert Harrison through the “Surface Dreams and Superstructures” exhibit. The exhibition was installed in late June and will carry on through January 12, however the ribbon cutting, artist reception, and discussion panel occurred on September 15 in order to celebrate two of Harrison’s works being added to the museum’s permanent collection.

Harrison is a world-renowned ceramic artist based out of Helena, Montana and has worked with The Square since 1993, when he created the Gibson Gateway on the south side of the property.

“Surface Dreams and Superstructures” is a mix of found objects and his own artwork, bringing a life to objects others found no value in.

“Everyone collects something of interest, right,” Sarah Justice, Executive Director of the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art said, “But what happens when the piece is no longer of interest to that person and then somebody picks that up? What was the history of that piece over time? Robert finds that super fascinating… and so he's opening up that conversation of also keeping things from going in the landfill, but also wanting to carry these stories of these objects for future generations.”

Harrison takes seemingly unrelated pieces of art that appear to be junk and turns them into something greater than the sum of their parts.

“Many found objects, kitsch, collectible items that people have discarded while he enjoys collecting those,” Justice said, “and then he puts them together in these amazing groupings mixed in with some of his original artwork as well.”

Within the exhibit, The Square has put together a scavenger hunt for adults and children alike to interact with the art on a more intimate level. The Square is also putting together a catalogue that goes with Harrison’s exhibition that can be picked up at the Museum shop.