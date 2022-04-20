Paris Gibson Square preps to host all-inclusive prom for teens

GREAT FALLS — Paris Gibson Square is full of art, but on April 30, it will be full of dancing, too, as the LGBTQ+ Center of Great Falls is hosting a prom for teens.

The prom is designed to be inclusive for all teens and to give them a space to dance and have fun.

The Center had at least 100 for their first prom, which drew crowds from all over the state. They recently relocated to Paris Gibson Square and are looking forward to another in-person event.

There will have a DJ providing music, refreshments and snacks, live performances, and a quiet room with games.

“We got to do one a few years ago, and then obviously haven’t got to for the last few years so we’re really excited to bring it back,” explained board member Jasmine Taylor. “We just measure success as anyone coming and having fun. If we have 20 kids, amazing. If we have 100 kids, also amazing. The idea for prom came out creating a very fun, formal event where kids could go with who they choose to go with and dress how they want and express themselves in a place that’s safe.”