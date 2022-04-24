Paris Gibson Square showcases student art

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Schools Annual Student Art exhibition is currently underway. A reception was held on Friday evening at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art featuring artwork from GFPS students.

The purpose of the exhibit is to celebrate the art work made by creative students participating in art education at Great Falls Public Schools.

Hannah Davis, grade 11, from Paris Gibson Education Center received Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Zach Culliton Merit of Distinction award.

Paris Gibson Square director Sarah Justice stated, "The Great Falls Public School all-city exhibition is an amazing event for families to honor their children, and for children to have the opportunity to have their work selected for a exhibition in an art museum. That's a once in a lifetime offer for a lot of people."

She added, "What I also think makes it awesome for the community is people get to come out and see what the children are learning in the school system. We feel art is an amazing outlet for children as they're growing to adulthood to process emotions, react to things happening in our everyday lives. It seems like children these days almost have even more pressure on them academically, and this exhibition shows just the complexities of the minds of these amazing students in our community. There really is a lot of talent in Great Falls."

This exhibition will run through May 19. Paris Gibson Square is located at 1400 1st Avenue North.



