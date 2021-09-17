PARK(ing) Day in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Downtown Great Falls is hosting the eighth annual “Park”ing Day with a pop-up mini-park. As in years past, the Business Improvement District partnered with Tilleraas Landscape & Nursery to create the display.

BID representative Joan Redeen said in a news release: “This is our 8th year celebrating PARKing Day and every year this event has grown in popularity. The response to PARK(ing) Day each year has been fantastic ~ people enjoy having a unique green space outside; they love the novelty of using a parking space to show what interesting things can easily be done downtown. The demand is growing, we have so many businesses downtown that wish to be included in this once a year event! We really want folks to come down and join in the fun this year!”

The mini-park will be up until about 5 p.m. on Friday, and it is located at Central Avenue and 4th Street near Pizazz.

The news release includes the following information:

Built with a bit of whimsy, part creative process, it calls attention to the fact that we need more open, public, green space downtown. PARK(ing) Day is meant to create an interesting public space in our downtown. The event has the unique ability to reach people, to cut through the thickets of verbal chatter and visual clutter and to propose – lightly and perhaps with a wink – that change and growth is a good thing.

Great Falls’ PARK(ing) Day is being coordinated by the Great Falls Business Improvement Distirct (BID). The City is allowing the BID to use a parking space on the corner of Central Ave and 4th Street North. Steve Tilleraas, from Tilleraas Landscape & Nursery, is designing the space and providing the materials. People are urged to stop by, see it, and hang out for a time.

Originally created in 2005 by Rebar, a San Francisco-based art and design studio, PARK(ing) Day challenges people to rethink the way streets are used and reinforces the need for broad-based changes to urban infrastructure.

