Parking lot closure extended at Giant Springs State Park

GREAT FALLS — The closure of the main parking lot at Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls will be extended by one week, with a targeted re-opening date of May 7th.

Inclement weather has slowed progress on the parking lot resurfacing project that was originally slated to wrap up on April 30th.

During this time, the park remains open with parking available in Heritage Park across the street from Giant Springs.

Park visitors should utilize the sidewalk that leads from Heritage to Giant Springs to avoid the worksite and to prevent resource damage. Visitors should also expect increased traffic and noise levels.

For more information, call the Giant Springs State Park Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.

