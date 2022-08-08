Participants compete in Race Montana Triathlon

GREAT FALLS — Not everyone sleeps in on the weekends. More than 100 people got up early to run, bike and swim in the annual Race Montana Triathlon. Sunday morning was an early one for about 100 racers, all competing in this year's Race Montana Triathlon.

There are several races for all ages, as well as varying reasons for racing. But the main idea is to get out and exercise no matter the ability.

“It’s more about a sense of accomplishment than competing and winning. We just want to the focus to be coming out and having fun,” treasurer Wendy Weissman said.

“We run five races ourselves and then we support the other ones in Montana, we try to encourage people to get out and get some exercise.”

Race Montana is a nonprofit that has been putting on this race for sixteen years. It wasn't the biggest race this year, but still had plenty of support for the event and its athletes.

"We give back to the community and other races or other organizations. We help out. We helped out with the lighting project at Gibson Park. Sometimes we buy new things with that money and then the rest of it we donate back to the community."

Some have been running and doing triathlons for years.

Some are much newer, but it still provides a fun experience, including Douglas Cofield, who ran his first triathlon this weekend. He has ran and biked for years and felt good about finishing a triathlon, despite some challenges along the way.

"It wasn’t too bad. I did the sprint race, not the Olympic one as like a starter. The swim was tough. Just because I haven't been swimming long, only about two months. The bike was all right. The hill at the very end of the six miles was beastly. I've been running a long time, so I can run just about anything. I definitely recommend it."

Race Montana will also have several other races later in the year and want as many people to participate as possible, no matter the ability.



