GREAT FALLS — In the heart of downtown Great Falls, Peace Place is providing much-needed respite services for families raising children with special needs. More than just a care center, it’s a sanctuary of support, relief, and hope for those navigating the challenges of medical, neurodiverse, or developmental needs.

Peace Place: A Safe Haven for Families of Special Needs Children

A Place of Possibilities

“Peace Place is a magical place because it makes possibilities happen,” says Louisa Libertelli-Dunn, the organization’s director. “We provide hope to our families… We give them the break and the gift of time so that they can take care of themselves. So when they go back to caregiving, they have total focus on their kiddos.”

Founded in 2011, Peace Place moved into its new facility one year ago, marking the start of major renovations aimed at creating an even more inclusive and accommodating space.

“When this building became available, and we were able to access the funding to renovate it, we jumped on board,” Libertelli-Dunn explains. “Through our amazing community partnerships, we made this place possible.”

A Unique and Free Resource

Peace Place offers completely free support for families, making an incredible difference in their lives.

“I was looking for somewhere that could help us—anybody who could help us—and didn’t cost a fortune,” says Angela Newman, a parent who found relief through Peace Place.

She recalls a powerful moment when she first brought her child in for support. “He kind of threw a fit, and she (the staff) was like, ‘Okay, let’s do this. Let’s just play.’ She just threw things, he threw things, and all of a sudden, they were smiling. It was great.”

Expanding for the Future

The organization has already updated much of the indoor space, and now their focus is on renovating the outdoor area.

Libertelli-Dunn outlines the vision: “We want to create a sensory garden, an art wall, adapted equipment, and equal flooring, so that kids with motor challenges have a safe place to play.”

For parents, finding a place where their children can be welcomed and understood is rare.

“A lot of times, you go to new places seeking help and come out deflated,” Newman says. “This is different.”

Mardi Gras Fundraiser to Support Peace Place

To help fund these essential updates, February 28th marks the annual fundraiser, Tardi Gras, hosted by Rotary Electric.

“It’s called Tardi Gras because, historically, it’s been held after Mardi Gras,” says Charity Symonds, a board member of Rotary Electric. “We have an amazing spread of food, a band, and then we get down to the heart of it—a paddle race where people can bid on different items.”

For families who rely on Peace Place, this support is invaluable.

“It’s just a really special feeling,” Newman says. “I’m grateful, and I hope more people get to experience this.”

Board Chair Jayson Olthoff echoes that sentiment: “From what I’m seeing—not as a family member—I just see the love that people have for this type of environment that we need.”

With continued community support, Peace Place will remain a beacon of hope, ensuring that every child—regardless of their challenges—has a place to feel safe, supported, and celebrated.

