Peak Health & Wellness Center is upgrading main fitness floor

The Peak Health & Wellness Center has begun upgrades on the fitness floor at their main campus on Benefis Court. These renovations will be going on for several weeks.

Discussion for these renovations began before the pandemic in 2020, and now the Peak is able to do it properly, while following the trends within the industry to better serve their members.

John Boll, general manager of the Peak, said these renovations and upgrades were a long time coming.

“We typically want to look at every 7-10 years to upgrade your equipment and your fitness offerings,” said Boll. “We fell right at that 10-year mark, so all of this is lining up well together.”

They will be completely transforming and updating the main fitness area by putting in all new flooring, repainting the walls and installing a large truss to attach TVs, LED lights, and speakers to. One goal of this project is for the completely new layout to provide a great sense of personality and energy to add to the space.

Although construction can be an inconvenience at times, Boll believes these are all good changes and feel they have done the best they can to put their members first and accommodate them well.

“We always [want] to take into consideration the members first; that is our biggest priority,” said Boll. “What we have done to kind of help with that is first and foremost make sure that we still have resources for their workouts and their lifestyle.”

While these renovations are going on, the main fitness floor will remain off limits to non-staff; however, resources that will remain open and available are:

- Aquatics area: all pools and hot tub

- Mezzanine: cardio equipment, stretching, etc.

- Locker rooms: showers, saunas, steam rooms

- Courts: basketball, pickleball, racquetball

- All group fitness classes: Synergy classes will be held at Peak West Bank Landing

- Treehouse: daycare

Additionally, Peak members will have access to Peak West Bank Landing on the NW side of Great Falls.

The renovations are scheduled to be completed by the end of September. After completion, the Peak will hold a grand opening celebration: more details to come at a later date. For more information and for updates on the renovations, visit the Peak website or theirFacebook.