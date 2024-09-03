Pedestrian still hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department has released details about a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on Friday, August 30, 2024.

It happened at about 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of a 10th Avenue South and 17th Street.

The GFPD says that 911 Dispatch received a report of pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at the intersection.

The male pedestrian was not moving and the suspect vehicle had left the area.

Police officers arrived and began providing first aid to the unconscious victim; Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services arrived a short time later.

The victim was taken to Benefis Health System hospital; as of Tuesday, September 3, the victim is reported to be in “serious” condition.

Police officer talked with witnesses, reviewed surveillance video, and began searching the area for the suspect vehicle.

Later that evening, the driver turned themselves in to police; the name of the driver has not been released at this point.

The investigation continues, and the GFPD says that criminal charges on dependent on the outcome of the investigation.

(SEPTEMBER 1, 2024) KRTV has received several reports that there was a collision along 10th Avenue South in Great Falls on Friday, August 30, 2024.

According to messages we received, it happened near 17th Street:

what’s happening by mcdonald’s on tenth? roads blocked off by police and emergency vehicles

Has there been any update on the guy that got hit and run? Tonight about 9:30 PM

Any update on the hit and run on tenth haven’t seen anything yet

Did you guys hear about the hit and run last night with the car and pedestrian by Kieth’s country store happened about 10:30pm

I had a gal yesterday tell me her daughter heard a crash as she was sitting on her porch by morning light coffee. Said she went to go see if people were OK and a vehicle hit a pedestrian and took off. Is there any truth in this?

As of Sunday morning, we have not been able to confirm any details about what happened.

We have contacted the Great Falls Police Department and will post an update when we get information.