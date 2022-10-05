Pet Paw-see offering low-cost spay/neuter clinics for cats

Having a cat in the house is tempting for many, and for good reasons, but can add up in terms of expenses. The Pet Paw-see is offering a low-cost spay and neuter clinic to keep costs down for families.

There are several factors as to why cats can be expensive. Litter, toys, food, to name a few. Getting them spayed or neutered is another. The Pet Paw-see is offering a low-cost spay/neuter clinic each month to help keep costs down for families and address a growing need in the county. The cost is $40.

"Well, the last year, it just seems like there's been a horrible increase in the abandoned and neglected cats and kittens that we've been taking in,” volunteer Pam Guschausky said. “We are just totally inundated with cats and kittens."

They’re seeing popular demand with the monthly clinic as they're already booking into November and December clinics. Guschausky added they did a mock clinic to test popularity and that this will be held monthly for the indefinite future.

"There's a lot of abandoned ones or ones that are having kittens and they're just neglected and loose. And then there's just kitties that are abandoned around town. And of course, they reproduce, and they can have about four litters a year. There's just so many."

MTN News

They will spay and neuter 20 cats each month with this clinic and hope to help address the growing needs in the county. The clinic is in conjunction with Dr. Tim Gilligan, who’s been a veterinarian in Great Falls for 40 years. He says most of the cats he sees have homes and belong to clients but is seeing an increase in homeless and abandoned cats. There’s also medical benefits to getting the procedures done as well.

“We’re mainly doing this to prevent unwanted litters. It’s great for everyone involved. For females, it helps prevent certain forms of cancer and uterine infections,” Gilligan said. “Males it helps keep them close to home, they don’t want to wander as much, helps with that sort of thing.”

Guschausky explained, "It helps them health-wise, and especially getting the males neutered, there's less fighting so there's less wounds and abscesses and all those things that go along with that. They behave better, both the males and the females. There's not as many behavioral issues."

For more info, you can call the Pet Paw-see at 406-231-1132 or click here to visit the website .



TRENDING ARTICLES

