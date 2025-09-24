Pizza Ranch and FunZone Arcade opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A new dining and entertainment destination has opened in town - Pizza Ranch officially opened on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 2515 10th Avenue South (former site of JoAnn Fabrics).

The new restaurant features an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet, along with party rooms that can be rented for special occasions.

General manager Jeff Page said that the initial response has been phenomenal: “It’s been busy, yeah, really. Great Falls received us well. And we’re excited to be here. Biggest Fun Zone and Pizza Ranch in the country.”

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

Pizza Ranch is now open in Great Falls

The Great Falls restaurant is the largest of the 219 Pizza Ranch locations nationally, thanks in part to available space and community demand.

While the brand is best known in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, its new Montana location hopes to make a huge impression.

"We wanted to deliver something big to Great Falls, something that we were lacking, something fun for kids to do and a place to get great food," Page explained.

Unlike previous buffet-style restaurants, Pizza Ranch places a strong emphasis on entertainment with its enormous FunZone arcade, which is designed to appeal to not only children but also teenagers and young adults.

MTN News

With its selection of pizzas, fried chicken, and desserts, the restaurant strives to strike the perfect balance between cuisine and enjoyment.

According to Page, the restaurant is also trying to expand its personnel: We’re always hiring, looking for good people. And just come in and enjoy what we put together.”

Pizza Ranch aims to establish a lasting presence in the Great Falls region by learning from the successes and challenges encountered by previous buffet businesses.

"It just brings something unique to places like Great Falls that didn't have it," Page told me.

Lunch price: $14.50 (11am to 4pm); Evening price $16.75 (4pm to 9pm). There are also discounts for children, senior citizens, and military/first-responders; click here to visit the website for details, or call 406-401-8787.