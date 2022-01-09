"Play cafe" in Great Falls hosted an open house ahead of grand opening

GREAT FALLS — Honey Hippo Play Cafe in Great Falls hosted an open house on Friday.

Community members were able to come visit and ask questions as the small business is preparing to open.

Honey Hippo Play Cafe is an indoor playground that doubles as a coffee bar and is owned by Laura Ewalt.

Ewalt has been a stay at home mom for the better half of 10 years. Recently, after her son didn’t quite make the age limit to begin preschool, she decided that now is a better time than ever to open up her own business - a business where she can take her son every day.

“I know as a stay at home mom how hard it is to meet people because you’re at home all the time,” she said.

Honey Hippo Play Cafe in Great Falls

Ewalt has high hopes for her business and couldn't be more grateful for the support she has received from the community.

She said, "I'm super excited, humbled for sure. I never could've imagined that we would've had the support that we do. I'm excited to meet everybody and put those faces to those names that constantly comment and reach out to us on Facebook."

“There are a lot of things that I hope to be able to start like maybe some meet-and-greets where moms can meet other moms with kids the same age,” said Ewalt. “ And we’ve even wanted to do a baby yoga for new mothers to come and just get out of the house.”

Honey Hippo will open on January 17th and will host a grand opening on February 19th.

For more information, click here to visit the website; click here to visit the Facebook page.

Honey Hippo Play Cafe is at 325 1st Avenue North:

