Police are conducting training at two schools in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department is conducting training at two schools this week.

On Wednesday (June 7) the training will be done at West Elementary School (1205 First Avenue NW) from noon until 10pm.

On Thursday (June 8), the training will be at East Middle School (4040 Central Avenue), also from noon until 10pm.

The training is happening inside and outside the schools, and police vehicles will repeatedly respond to the schools.

People in the area may hear loud noises such as simulated gunfire and screaming, and there will be actors with fake blood and injuries.

Roads around the school will not be affected.

The GFPD said on Facebook: "Don't be alarmed, and there is no need to report this activity to the media or 911."



