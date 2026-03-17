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Police are investigating a 'major incident' in Great Falls

Police are investigating a 'major incident' in Great Falls
MTN News
Police are investigating a 'major incident' in Great Falls
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(UPDATE, 9:29 p.m.) Police officers responded at about 7:50 p.m. to a mobile home court in the 700 block of 17th Avenue South to investigate a family disturbance.

The GFPD said that when officers arrived at the scene, the situation "rapidly escalated into a violent encounter."

Video from the scene:

Police investigating 'major incident' in Great Falls

Law enforcement agencies remain on scene securing the area. People are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.

(1st REPORT) The Great Falls Police Department said on Monday evening that officers are investigating what it says is a "major incident."

The GFPD said the investigation is centered along the 700 block of 17th Avenue South.

KRTV has received several reports that people heard gunfire in the vicinity at about 8:10 p.m.

The Great Falls Police Department said on Monday evening that officer are investigating what it says is a "major incident."

The GFPD confirmed to KRTV at about 9 p.m. that officers are investigating, but did not confirm whether or not any shots have been fired, nor if anyone has been injured.

We will update you as we get more information.

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