Police are investigating an incident in Great Falls

Posted at 8:54 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 23:09:04-04

GREAT FALLS — There is a large police presence near the Alumni Club in Great Falls. We were alerted about it at about 7:55 p.m. on Friday.

The Alumni Club is at 601 3rd Avenue NW.

There are at least seven GFPD patrol vehicles in the area.

Several people have said that they heard gunshots, but we have not been able to confirm if anyone has been shot, nor whether anyone has been injured.

A police officer at the scene was not able to release any information, but did not indicate that there is any danger to the community.

We will post an update if we get details about what happened.

