Police are responding to a 'serious incident' in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department says that officers are "working a serious incident" near the 1400 block of Third West Hill Drive on the west side of Great Falls.

No details of the incident have been released at this point, but there are several police cars outside of a home, and a neighbor told KRTV that she heard gunshots.

Several officers were seen with firearms. A front window of the house is broken out. There is yellow police tape around the area.

An officer at the scene told KRTV that they are still trying to figure out what happened, and they are going to be on scene for quite a while.

The GFPD said: "Please be mindful of blocked roads and follow instructions of emergency personnel on scene."

We will update you when we get more information.