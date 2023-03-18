Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Police are responding to a 'serious incident' in Great Falls

Police are responding to a 'serious incident' in Great Falls
Police responding to 'serious incident' in West Hill area of Great Falls
PHOTO - West Hill incident (March 17, 2023)
Incident in West Hill neighborhood (March 17, 2023)
west hill incident map
Posted at 7:37 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 22:09:08-04

The Great Falls Police Department says that officers are "working a serious incident" near the 1400 block of Third West Hill Drive on the west side of Great Falls.

No details of the incident have been released at this point, but there are several police cars outside of a home, and a neighbor told KRTV that she heard gunshots.

Several officers were seen with firearms. A front window of the house is broken out. There is yellow police tape around the area.

Police responding to 'serious incident' in West Hill area of Great Falls
Police responding to 'serious incident' in West Hill area of Great Falls

An officer at the scene told KRTV that they are still trying to figure out what happened, and they are going to be on scene for quite a while.

The GFPD said: "Please be mindful of blocked roads and follow instructions of emergency personnel on scene."

We will update you when we get more information.

west hill incident map

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App