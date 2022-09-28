Police are "working an incident" in Great Falls

(1st REPORT, 9:37 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says that officers are "working an incident" in the vicinity of 18th Avenue South and 2nd Street South.

The GFPD said at 9:15 a.m. that people will see a large police presence, along with other emergency responders.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No other details have been released at this point.



(UPDATE, 10:07 a.m.) Reporter Colter Anstaett is at the scene, which is located near the intersection of Dunn Court and 2nd Street South.

He says: "Red car has rear-end damage and is parked in what appears to be a grassy area nose-first against a fence."

At about 10:10 a.m., the GFPD crime-scene vehicle arrived.

A police spokesman at the scene says that there is no danger to the public, and more details will be released soon.

We will update you as we get more information.



