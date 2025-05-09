Police checking on 'suspicious activity at Great Falls school

(UPDATE, 12:25 pm) The GFPD says the school has been cleared, the lockdown has been lifted, and classes have resumed their normal activity.

The agency said that at about 11:51 a.m. they recieved report that a student told an adult they may have seen a suspicious person inside the school.

The school was placed in lock-down as SROs, detectives, and patrol officers rushed to the school.

The school was searched and, after a review of video footage, it was determined there was no unauthorized person inside the school.

The GFPD noted: "We applaud the student for doing what they've been taught to do...tell an adult when something doesn't look right."

(1st REPORT) The Great Falls Police Department says that people may notice a large police presence at Valley View Elementary School (900 Avenue A NW).

The agency said in a news release at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, May 9, 2025, that officers are investigating a report of "suspicious activity" near the school.

The school has been placed in lockdown as a precaution.

The GFPD asks that parents do not come to the school, as your presence would distract officers from their efforts to resolve what's happening.

Great Falls Public Schools said: "Out of an abundance of caution, GFPD is supporting Valley View to identify a possible stranger on campus. All students and staff are safe, and GFPS will update you as we gain more information from GFPD. Please be aware that there is no access to the building at this time."

No other details have been released.

We will update you if we get more information.



