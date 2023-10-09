Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Police are investigating a 'suspicious death' in Great Falls

gfpd patrol vehicle car october 2023.jpg
MTN News
gfpd patrol vehicle car october 2023.jpg
suspicious death in great falls october 2023
Posted at 1:40 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 16:14:27-04

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating what it calls a "suspicious death."

The body was found at a residence on the 2000 block of River Drive North.

GFPD officers and detectives have been at the scene since 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The news release says that the cause and manner of death have not been determined at this point.

Addressing several rumors, the GFPD noted that there was only one deceased person, and that no federal agencies are involved in the investigation.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you as we get more details.

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App