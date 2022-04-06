Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Police investigating incident in downtown Great Falls

The Lofts at 503 1st Avenue North in Great Falls
MTN
The Lofts at 503 1st Avenue North in Great Falls
The Lofts at 503 1st Avenue North in Great Falls
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 10:42:44-04

There was a large police presence at The Lofts at 503 1st Avenue North in Great Falls early on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Police officers were seen outside the building starting at about 2 a.m., according to witnesses.

As of 6 a.m., there were still several patrol vehicles parked outside.

At this point, the Great Falls Police Department has not released any information.

We will update you when we get details.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader