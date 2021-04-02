Police investigating overnight incident in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 11:10 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department confirmed to KRTV there was a disturbance and that shots were fired. At this point, there are no indications that anyone was injured.

Police believe they know the identity of person who instigated the altercation, but that person has not been detained at this time. The firearms involved in the incident were collected.

The GFPD believes the incident began at the Hideout Lounge and spilled over into an area near the Loading Zone.

We also received word that the Loading Zone was briefly placed in "lockdown" by management; one person reportedly said it was because some of the people involved in the shooting at/near the Hideout were parked in the Loading Zone lot.

Police made a traffic stop on the street near the Loading Zone, but we do not yet know if that was related the incident.

The GFPD says that there is no danger to the community, and officers are continuing to investigate. We will update you with any new information.



(1st REPORT, 10:09 a.m.) Several people have contacted KRTV to ask about an overnight incident in Great Falls.

Here are the messages that we received:



KRTV whats up at the loading zone? All i heard was some guys yelling and screaming then i heard 9 gun shots.. police started showing up and had one individual pulled over behind the western motel. it was so scary

Do you guys know what’s going on by 24th and 11th Ave S? I heard a bunch of gunshots about 9 minutes ago and now there are a ton of cops

Does anybody got any more info on the shooting at the Hideout last night?

At this point, we have not been able to confirm any details or the accuracy of the above statements, including whether or not anyone was shot. We will post an update when we get more information.