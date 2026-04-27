Police investigating reported 'assault with a weapon' in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 8:55 a.m.) The suspect has been safely taken into custody.

Officers will remain in the area for some time to complete their investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT) There is a large police presence in the vicinity of Central Avenue and 44th Street in Great Falls as of 7:20 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2026.

The Great Falls Police Department says that officers are trying to contact a person involved in a "felony assault with weapon" investigation.

The investigation began just before 3 a.m. after 911 Dispatch received a call from this location.

Police are trying to get the person to comply and come out of the residence.

We have received reports that some schools in the area have implemented shelter-in-place procedures as a precaution.

People are asked to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

We will update you when we get more information.