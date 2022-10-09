Police investigating reports of gunshots in Great Falls neighborhood

Police are investigating after receiving numerous reports of gunshots fired in a Great Falls residential area on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The first reports were made at about 8:35 a.m. by residents in the Riverview neighborhood.

Some people described the sounds as fireworks, and others said they sounded like gunshots.

At about 9:50 p.m., two residents saw a large dark pickup truck driving north along Division Road near 29th Street NW.

As it drove by, they heard several loud "bangs" and saw several “flashes" from the truck.

A short time later, police officers arrived and began searching the area. They found several shell casings, and also told a resident that fireworks had also been confirmed.

Police could not confirm at the time whether the shell casings were from the earlier reported incident.

Police were at the scene until about 12:35 a.m.

At this point, there have been no reports of anyone injured, and there is no word on whether there was any property damage.

We will update you if we get more information.



