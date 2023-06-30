Police: 'potentially volatile incident' in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 2:11 pm) Several officers have their weapons drawn, and it appears that a person is barricaded inside a house.

The GFPD High-Risk Unit vehicle is now at the scene.



(1st REPORT) Police officers are at the scene of what is being called a "potentially volatile incident" in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue South.

The Great Falls Police Department says:



Residents in the area should see a large police presence

Residents close to 6th Ave S and 27th St, please stay inside, unless directed otherwise by an officer at the scene

Drivers, expect roads to be blocked

We will update this post as information is available

Thanks for your patience as officers work for a peaceful resolution

No other information has been released at this point.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more details.



