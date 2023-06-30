Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Police: 'potentially volatile incident' in Great Falls

Volatile incident in Great Falls
Ryan Gamboa/MTN News
Volatile incident in Great Falls
Volatile incident in Great Falls
Volatile incident in Great Falls
Police: 'potentially volatile incident' in Great Falls
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 16:40:36-04

(UPDATE, 2:11 pm) Several officers have their weapons drawn, and it appears that a person is barricaded inside a house.

The GFPD High-Risk Unit vehicle is now at the scene.

(1st REPORT) Police officers are at the scene of what is being called a "potentially volatile incident" in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue South.

The Great Falls Police Department says:

  • Residents in the area should see a large police presence
  • Residents close to 6th Ave S and 27th St, please stay inside, unless directed otherwise by an officer at the scene
  • Drivers, expect roads to be blocked
  • We will update this post as information is available
  • Thanks for your patience as officers work for a peaceful resolution

No other information has been released at this point.
We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more details.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Police: 'potentially volatile incident' in Great Falls

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!