Police: 'potentially volatile incident' in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 2:11 pm) Several officers have their weapons drawn, and it appears that a person is barricaded inside a house.
The GFPD High-Risk Unit vehicle is now at the scene.
(1st REPORT) Police officers are at the scene of what is being called a "potentially volatile incident" in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue South.
The Great Falls Police Department says:
- Residents in the area should see a large police presence
- Residents close to 6th Ave S and 27th St, please stay inside, unless directed otherwise by an officer at the scene
- Drivers, expect roads to be blocked
- We will update this post as information is available
- Thanks for your patience as officers work for a peaceful resolution
No other information has been released at this point.
We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more details.
