Police respond to "high risk situation" in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A suspect has been taken into custody after a stand-off at the Cloud 9 Apartment building in Great Falls.

At 6:11 a.m., the Great Falls Police Department said that officers were "working a high risk situation in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue South."

Fred Ihle, the manager of the apartment building, told MTN that the suspect had barricaded himself in his apartment and was "causing severe problems."

The suspect was taken into custody at about 6:50 a.m.

The man's name has not yet been released.

We are working to get more information.

