Police respond to incident at Great Falls mall

GREAT FALLS — There was a rather large police presence outside of Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls on Friday afternoon.

Several Great Falls police officers were patrolling the area near Scheels at about 1:30 p.m.

A witness told KRTV that some of them were brandishing weapons.

At least one game warden from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Park also responded to the scene.

There have been no indications at this point of any imminent threat or danger.

As of 2:15 p.m., all officers have cleared the scene.

We are waiting for the Great Falls Police Department to provide information about what sparked the incident, and will update this article when we get details.