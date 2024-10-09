(UPDATE, 12:28pm) A person has been detained by Great Falls police officers after a person was reportedly run over by a vehicle.

Person hit by vehicle, suspect detained in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services responded to the location of the victim for treatment. The adult male victim was taken to Benefis Health System hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Lt. Matthew Fleming of the Great Falls Police Department says that dispatchers received a call at 10:50 a.m. about a person being run over by a vehicle.

The male driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene after running over the victim.

Witnesses provided a vehicle description and direction of travel for the suspect vehicle.

Officers found the suspect driving in the area of 6th Street SW and 10th Avenue SW.

MTN News

Officers conducted a traffic stop talked with the driver, who has been detained pending charges and the outcome of the investigation.

Pilots from the GFPD Drone Unit will be flying the crash area to map the scene. Traffic in the area of may be blocked or diverted during the investigation – drivers are asked to avoid the area to allow officers to safely compete their investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 12:12pm) There is a large police presence near the intersection of Ninth Street South and Eighth Avenue South in Great Falls.

We have received unconfirmed reports that they are responding to a report of a person who may have been hit by a vehicle.

A person sent a message to KRTV: "We watched a driver run over a pedestrian."

Another person told KRTV: "There was an ambulance fire truck and 7 police officers and a detective on scene."

We have not yet been able to verify whether anyone has been seriously injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for traffic delays.

We will update you if we get more information.