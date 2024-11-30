Several people asked KRTV about an incident in Great Falls on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Police respond to reported domestic disturbance in Great Falls

Witnesses said there were numerous police vehicles, including a SWAT team, along Eighth Avenue South between Fourth Street and Fifth Street at about 2:30 p.m.

When our reporter arrived, police had non-lethal weapons pointed at a man who came out of a house with his hands in the air.

The man was handcuffed and placed in an ambulance.

A police officer at the scene said that officers had responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

There are no reports of any serious injuries at this point, and no other details have been released.



Responding agencies included the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Emergency Services, and Great Falls Fire Rescue.

We will update you if we get more information.