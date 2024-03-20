Police responding to an 'incident' in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department says that officers with the High Risk Unit are working "an incident" in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue South.

Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2024, the GFPD asked that people in the immediate vicinity remain inside until the the incident is resolved.

Officers have blocked off 12th Avenue South from 16th Street to 17th Street, and 16th Street South and 17th Street South from 11th Alley to 12th Avenue.

Police ask that if you need to travel in this area, please use an alternate route, and follow instructions of first responders at the scene.

There is no word yet on the nature of the incident; we will update you as we get details.

