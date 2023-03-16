Police responding to 'serious incident' in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 9:07 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says dispatchers received a report of a incident at about 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 15th Street.

Officers found one person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound; that person has since died. The identity of the person has not been released at this point.

Investigators are working to identify those responsible for the shooting, and take them into custody.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT) Emergency crews are at the scene of what is said to be a "serious incident" near the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 15th Street, behind the Town Pump store.

KRTV began receiving reports just before 6 a.m. about the incident.

Crime-scene tape and evidence markers are placed around several areas.

The GDPD said on Facebook: "15TH ST AND 14TH ST BETWEEN 9TH AVE S AND 10TH AVE S WILL BE BLOCKED FOR QUITE SOME TIME."

They added: "Please find an alternate route for your morning drive and DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CUT THROUGH THE GAS STATION PARKING LOT."

Reporter Colter Anstaett is at the scene; we will update you as we get details.

