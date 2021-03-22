Power outage affecting some areas of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — We are receiving numerous reports from people in Great Falls that there is a power outage.

At this point, we do not know the cause of the outage, nor how widespread it is. We have received reports of the outage in several areas, including the downtown area and the north side of town.

The NorthWestern Energy " outage map " shows that several areas are affected, but currently indicates only seven dozen customers are affected.

We are trying to get information from NorthWestern Energy about the cause, and how long it may be before power is restored.

We will update you if we get any details.