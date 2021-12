GREAT FALLS — A power outage is affecting some people and businesses in Great Falls.

The outage appears to be centered in and around the downtown area.

Please remember to treat all intersections as four-way stops.

NorthWestern Energy says that at least 600 customers are affected, and that power is expected to be restored by about 8:30 a.m. on.

There is no word on the cause of the outage.