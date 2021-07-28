Power outage affecting thousands of people in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Thousands of people are without electricity in Great Falls due to a power outage.

We began receiving reports of the outage at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

NorthWestern Energy estimated that more than 1,900 customers - which includes homes and businesses - are affected, according to the company's outage map .

We have received several messages about it:



Power is out all along 10th, traffic lights included from at least 15th to 26th so far I’ve seen

power out on 9th st and 13th ave South area right now

Apparently the mall and Morning Light Coffee area are affected.

Power outage in sunnyside area.

Job Service Great Falls, Prairie Mountain bank, and other businesses on 7th St., South are all without power.

10th ave is blacked out from 46th st down passed 9th st.

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the outage.

At 3:15 p.m., NorthWestern Energy posted: "We are experiencing an outage in the Great Falls area. We have a serviceman in route and will restore power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

The utility company estimates that utility crews will have power restored by 6 p.m.

NOTE: if traffic signals are not working, intersections must be treated as FOUR-WAY STOPS.

