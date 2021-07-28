Power outage affecting thousands of people in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Thousands of people are without electricity in Great Falls due to a power outage.
We began receiving reports of the outage at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
NorthWestern Energy estimated that more than 1,900 customers - which includes homes and businesses - are affected, according to the company's outage map.
We have received several messages about it:
- Power is out all along 10th, traffic lights included from at least 15th to 26th so far I’ve seen
- power out on 9th st and 13th ave South area right now
- Apparently the mall and Morning Light Coffee area are affected.
- Power outage in sunnyside area.
- Job Service Great Falls, Prairie Mountain bank, and other businesses on 7th St., South are all without power.
- 10th ave is blacked out from 46th st down passed 9th st.
At this point, there is no word on the cause of the outage.
At 3:15 p.m., NorthWestern Energy posted: "We are experiencing an outage in the Great Falls area. We have a serviceman in route and will restore power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."
The utility company estimates that utility crews will have power restored by 6 p.m.
NOTE: if traffic signals are not working, intersections must be treated as FOUR-WAY STOPS.