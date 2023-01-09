Watch Now
Power outage affecting thousands in Great Falls (January 9, 2023)

Posted at 11:18 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 13:41:03-05

GREAT FALLS — A power outage is affecting customers in parts of Great Falls.

Initial reports indicate the outage began at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023.

The affected areas include southern areas of town, primarily between Lower River Road and 15th Street.

NorthWestern Energy has confirmed the outage, and says that an estimated 997 customers are affected.

A customer can be a residence, apartment complex, or a business, meaning that thousands of people are affected by this outage.

The utility company says that power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m. There is no word on the suspected cause of the outage.

We will update you if we get more information.

