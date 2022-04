GREAT FALLS — A power outage is affecting businesses and homes in some areas of Great Falls.

The outage began around 1:50 p.m. and appears centered around the Skyline and Riverview areas. NorthWestern Energy says an estimated 3,400 customers are without power. They estimate full restoration by 4 p.m.

Please be careful when driving—if traffic lights are not working, treat them as four-way stops.