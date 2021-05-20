Power outage affecting thousands of people in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Thousands of people are without electricity in Great Falls due to a power outage.

We began receiving reports of the outage at about 11:50 a.m. on Thursday.

NorthWestern Energy estimated that more than 2,800 customers, including homes and businesses, are affected, according to the company's outage map .

The outage map indicates that it is centered on the northeast side of Great Falls.

We have received several messages about it:



Hey theres power outtage over on 25th and 2nd ave n.

Power out on 34th and 4th north

Power outage one central and 37th

Powers out 4200 2nd ave

NorthWestern Energy estimates that utility crews will have power restored before 2 p.m. (UPDATE: NWE now estimated 3 p.m.)

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the outage.