Power outage affects hundreds in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Hundreds of people are without electricity in Great Falls due to a power outage.

We began receiving reports of the outage at about 4:25 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a transformer fire on the northwest side of town is the cause.

NorthWestern Energy estimated that 1,712 customers, including homes and businesses, are affected, according to that company's outage map .

The utility said in a Facebook post: "We have a Servicemen en-route and will have power restored as soon as possible. Northwestern Energy would like to thank you for your patience."

At this point, NorthWestern Energy has not provided an estimated time of repair.

We have also received reports of a power outage in Ulm, but do not know if it is related to the Great Falls outage.

We will update you if we get more information.

