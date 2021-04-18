Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Power outage affects hundreds in Great Falls

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Power Outage Graphic July 2020
NorthWestern Energy
Posted at 5:47 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 20:03:14-04

GREAT FALLS — Hundreds of people are without electricity in Great Falls due to a power outage.

We began receiving reports of the outage at about 4:25 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a transformer fire on the northwest side of town is the cause.

NorthWestern Energy estimated that 1,712 customers, including homes and businesses, are affected, according to that company's outage map.

The utility said in a Facebook post: "We have a Servicemen en-route and will have power restored as soon as possible. Northwestern Energy would like to thank you for your patience."

At this point, NorthWestern Energy has not provided an estimated time of repair.

We have also received reports of a power outage in Ulm, but do not know if it is related to the Great Falls outage.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get the KRTV Streaming App