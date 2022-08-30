Watch Now
Power outage hits areas of Great Falls

Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 17:07:14-04

There is a widespread power outage affecting customers in parts of Great Falls.

A power line fell down near Public Drug near the intersection of Central Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown Great Falls.

We have received reports that much of the downtown area is without power, extending as far east as the 1200 block of Central Avenue.

There is no word on what caused the power line to fall, nor an estimated time for full restoration of power.

NOTE: If a controlled intersection is without power and the traffic signals are not working, it is considered an "all-ways stop."

