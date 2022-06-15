Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Power outage hits parts of Great Falls

Power Outage Graphic July 2020
MTN News
Power Outage Graphic July 2020
Posted at 10:58 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 01:05:34-04

A power outage is affecting thousands of people in Great Falls. The outage was reported just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

NorthWestern Energy confirmed the outage, saying that an estimated 2,657 customers are affected. A "customer" can refer to a household or apartment, meaning that the number of people without power is much higher than that.

The utility company estimates that power will be fully restored by about 11:45 p.m.

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the outage, although we have received reports that a transformer blew near the CHS facility along 10th Avenue North near Malmstrom Air Force Base, which aligns with the NorthWestern Energy outage map.

Some people reported a power "bump" at about 10:08 p.m, and several people reported that the flame that burns at the Calumet refinery seemed to be burning taller and "brighter" for a few minutes after that. However, we have received no reports of any fires or emergency situations related the outage.

REMEMBER - if traffic signals are not working at an intersection, all drivers should treat it as a four-way stop.

Power outage hits parts of Great Falls (June 14, 2022)
Power outage hits parts of Great Falls (June 14, 2022)

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119