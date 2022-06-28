Power outage is affecting thousands in Great Falls

A power outage is affecting thousands of people in Great Falls. The outage was reported at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

NorthWestern Energy confirmed the outage, saying that an estimated 3,750 customers are affected.

A "customer" can refer to a household or apartment, meaning that the number of people without power is much higher than that. The utility company estimates that power will be fully restored by about noon.

According to NorthWestern Energy, the outage is centered near 3rd Avenue South and 10th Street, but extends for at least several blocks in all directions.

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the outage. We will update you if we get more information.

REMEMBER - if traffic signals are not working at an intersection, all drivers should treat it as a four-way stop.



