Powerball jackpot tops $1 billion

The jackpot surpassed the billion-dollar mark ahead of Monday night's drawing — with a whopping $1.04 billion up for grabs. It's the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game, and the second-largest this year.

If a lucky person hits all six numbers on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth $1.04 million or a lump sum payment — which is valued at $478.2 million, according to Powerball.

If the winner chooses the annuitized prize, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that grow by 5% each year.

The odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 to play. The game is available in 45 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.

