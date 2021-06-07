Pre-construction work set to begin in the former Rocky Mountain Building

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health on Monday announced that pre-construction work is set to begin in the former Rocky Mountain Building at 601 Central Avenue. Through a competitive bid process, and after interviews with the final candidate agencies, Sletten Construction was selected as Alluvion’s construction partner and is beginning work immediately.

Built in 1914, the Rocky Mountain Building was previously the home of Rocky Mountain Fire Insurance Company, the Pantages Theater, and Public Drug. In 2009, a fire compromised the integrity of several floors of the building, and it has been vacant since then.

“We know the building has been an eye-sore and many have asked why we didn’t just tear it down and start from scratch, but we see the potential in restoring the building and revitalizing a piece of downtown. I loved it from the first moment I walked through it and could see past the mess and damage to what it had the potential to become again. The building has great bones and some really unique features that will add character when its fully restored,” said Trista Besich, Alluvion’s CEO, in a news release. “The chance to revive an anchor point building in downtown, keep the brick and restore what we can of the theater facade, it’s a great project for our community and will be the perfect home for Alluvion Health.”

Plans include remodeling the building into a four-story healthcare facility with medical, dental, behavioral health services, administration offices, conference areas, and retail space for lease.

The former Rocky Mountain Building in downtown Great Falls (MTN)

The project is multi-phased, with pre-construction services set to begin immediately, and then transitioning to a combined hazardous materials and structural repair project. The award of preconstruction services to Sletten Construction is the first step in the full project. In partnership with Nelson Architects, Sletten Construction will begin budget assessment and management, review of engineering and planning designs, and develop plans for procurement of materials and subcontractors.

Alluvion anticipates beginning construction this fall and plans to put the complete project out for re-bid this summer.

