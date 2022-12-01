Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Preparing for 'Lessons and Carols' at University of Providence

Preparing for 'Lessons and Carols' at University of Providence
MTN News
Preparing for 'Lessons and Carols' at University of Providence
Posted at 5:47 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 19:54:19-05

The University of Providence is preparing for "Lessons and Carols." The event will be in the Trinitas Chapel (1301 20th Street South) on December 6th from 7pm until 8pm.

Preparing for 'Lessons and Carols' at University of Providence

Everyone is invited to an evening of carols and the sharing of the Christmas story. For more information, contact Kody Diekhans at kody.diekhans@uprovidence.edu or 406.799.2626.

TRENDING

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App