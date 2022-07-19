Preparing for the 'Back 2 School Blast' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — More than a dozen organizations are joining the Great Falls Rescue Mission for the first-ever combined "Back 2 School Blast" to bring food, fun, and school supplies to the community the new school year approaches.

They are working to get 2,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to distribute to students for the upcoming school year.

“We met and we listened to all the different agencies at how many backpacks they handed out last year. We came up with a plan of 2,000 backpacks,” said Jim McCormick, director of the Rescue Mission.

Lynne Staigmiller, volunteer coordinator at the Rescue Mission, said they filled around 750 backpacks during her first year on the job. Through the combined efforts of several organizations around Great Falls, this year’s event is more streamlined and packed full of fun for all.

On Friday, August 12th, the stuffed backpacks will be taken to the Mansfield Convention Center, where people can come anytime between noon and 6 pm to pick up their school supplies.

The Back 2 School Blast is also partnering with hairdressers and other partners to offer haircuts, sports physicals, and wellness checks to help get kids ready for school.

Parents of children in need are asked to register with Opportunities, Inc. by the end of the month by calling 406-761-0310.