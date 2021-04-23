Preparing for the Great Falls Gun & Antique Show

GREAT FALLS — If you’ve got your sights set on a new piece, the Great Falls Gun & Antique Show is back in town this weekend at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark. Vendors hope the event will bring out record numbers after COVID restrictions caused the cancelation of the event last year.

“It great to have a gun show again, so nice to be beyond a lot of restrictions,” said Gary Neese, the owner of Outdoor World in Hamilton. He got a head start at setting up his booth as a veteran vendor that will make this his 22nd year selling his Montana-made clothing.

“At our office in Hamilton I was getting calls from customers in Great Falls that had bought stuff from me 16, 17 years ago that are planning to be here so I think there’s going to be a good turnout, a lot of enthusiasm. As a matter of fact I would go as far to say we’re going to see record numbers and really happy customers,” said Neese.

An estimated 165 vendors will fill 500 tables not only to buy, sell, and trade their goods, but also to catch up with friends after the COVID year.

The Great Falls Gun & Antique Show started in the 1970’s and was run by Dennis Mack for 30 years. Now he’s happy to see his legacy keeping on: “It’s like a family over here, these people come year after year after year, and they get to be like family,” said Mack.

You can find more than just guns and ammo at the show - there will be knives, blankets, jewelry, and art also available.

The show starts on Friday, April 23rd, from 3-7pm and goes through the weekend on Saturday from 9am-6pm and Sunday from 9am-3pm.

