Preparing to celebrate Hanukkah in Great Falls

In the video above, Shiksha Mahtani talks with Aaron Weissman of the Great Falls Hebrew Association about the upcoming Hanukkah celebration.

Every night of Hanukkah (from December 25 through January 1), members will meet in front of the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls at 5:30 PM to light the menorah. The event is free and open to all.

