Preparing to celebrate Hanukkah in Great Falls
In the video above, Shiksha Mahtani talks with Aaron Weissman of the Great Falls Hebrew Association about the upcoming Hanukkah celebration.
Every night of Hanukkah (from December 25 through January 1), members will meet in front of the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls at 5:30 PM to light the menorah. The event is free and open to all.
- Wanted in Great Falls: Eric Charles Rogers
- Investigation into child's death in Lewistown
- Belt dump site closed due to lease dispute
- Great Falls man dies in paramotor accident