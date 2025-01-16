Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Preview: Margarita Meltdown 2025

Preview: Margarita Meltdown 2025
Posted
and last updated

In the video above, James Rolin has a preview of the annual Margarita Meltdown, a fundraiser for Eagle Mount.

The beach-themed event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Eagle Mount, which provides adaptive and therapeutic recreation to people with disabilities.

The event will be on Friday, January 24, 2025 at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App