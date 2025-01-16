Preview: Margarita Meltdown 2025

In the video above, James Rolin has a preview of the annual Margarita Meltdown, a fundraiser for Eagle Mount.

The beach-themed event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Eagle Mount, which provides adaptive and therapeutic recreation to people with disabilities.

The event will be on Friday, January 24, 2025 at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

